UFC 213 media day staredowns — VIDEO

Several fighters squared off Thursday at UFC 213 media day ahead of their Saturday bouts.

Amanda Nunes during UFC 213 Ultimate Media Day at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Amanda Nunes, left, and Valentina Shevchenko, during UFC 213 Ultimate Media Day at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Yoel Romero, left, and Robert Whittaker, during UFC 213 Ultimate Media Day at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

In the co-main event, Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero will vie for the interim middleweight title and in the main event the UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will put her belt on the line against Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 213 takes place as part of International Fight Week at the T-Mobile Arena on July 8.

