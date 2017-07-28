UFC 214: Lawler’s not excited for a fight until he’s scored a KO

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a featured bout on the UFC 214 pay-per-view card.

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will face Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a featured bout on the UFC 214 pay-per-view card.

Donald Cerrone says he’s expecting his fight with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler to be an epic showdown.

Lawler, however, said he can’t get excited for a fight ahead of time. “Ruthless” says he can’t get pumped until he’s knocked out his opponent.

Lawler vs. Cerrone is a featured bout on the UFC 214 pay-per-view card taking place on July 29.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage onTwitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.