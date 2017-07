Following UFC 214 media day in La Mirada, California, 10 fighters squared off ahead of the July 29 fight card in Anaheim, California.

Featured bouts on the pay-per-view main card include Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler and a light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Jimi Manuwa.

