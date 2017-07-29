UFC 214 preliminary card fighters aim to stand out — VIDEOS

Jason Knight, Aljamain Sterling and Andre Fili are all competing on the UFC 214 preliminary card on July 29. At media day in La Mirada, Calif., the fighters discussed their upcoming contests and why their desire to leave a lasting impression.

Jason Knight says UFC money has changed his life (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several rising UFC stars are anxious to make waves with the promotion on the UFC 214 preliminary card.

Jason Knight will be in search of his fifth straight UFC win when he locks horns with a veteran in Ricardo Lamas in the featured preliminary bout. In his past two fights, Knight has earned post-fight bonuses for his jaw-dropping finishes.

UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling is ranked eighth in his division and will face a former champion in Renan Barao.

Team Alpha Male’s Andre Fili is anxious to make fans remember what he’s capable of when he collides with Calvin Kattar.

UFC 214 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on July 29 with the main card airing on pay-per-view.

