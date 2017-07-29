ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
MMA UFC

UFC 214 preliminary card fighters aim to stand out — VIDEOS

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2017 - 8:47 pm
 

Several rising UFC stars are anxious to make waves with the promotion on the UFC 214 preliminary card.

Jason Knight will be in search of his fifth straight UFC win when he locks horns with a veteran in Ricardo Lamas in the featured preliminary bout. In his past two fights, Knight has earned post-fight bonuses for his jaw-dropping finishes.

UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling is ranked eighth in his division and will face a former champion in Renan Barao.

Team Alpha Male’s Andre Fili is anxious to make fans remember what he’s capable of when he collides with Calvin Kattar.

UFC 214 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on July 29 with the main card airing on pay-per-view.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like