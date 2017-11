Twelve fighters competing on UFC 217’s fight card from Madison Square Garden squared off at the media day ahead of the Nov. 4 event taking place in New York City.

Four fighters facing off on UFC 217’s pay-per-view main card squared off at Madison Square Garden ahead of the event on Nov. 4. Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal and Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Borrachinha will be featured fights on the main card.

The other eight fighters competing on the preliminary cards also faced off.

