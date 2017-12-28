MMA UFC

UFC 219 media day staredowns — VIDEO

By Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2017 - 1:15 pm
 

Ahead of UFC 219’s pay-per-view on Dec. 30, the stars of the main card faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris “Cyborg” Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women’s featherweight belt.

The stakes are high the co-main event where Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza will square off. It’s possible the winner of the scrap will step closer to a title shot.

Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Preview
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang preview UFC 219 including Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.
