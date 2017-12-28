UFC 219 media day staredowns — VIDEO

Ahead of UFC 219’s pay-per-view on Dec. 30, the stars of the main card faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris “Cyborg” Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women’s featherweight belt.

Ahead of UFC 219’s pay-per-view on Dec. 30, the stars of the main card faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris “Cyborg” Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women’s featherweight belt.

Each of the fighters involved in the bouts on the main card of UFC 219 faced off at theT-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris “Cyborg” Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women’s featherweight belt.

The stakes are high the co-main event where Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza will square off. It’s possible the winner of the scrap will step closer to a title shot.