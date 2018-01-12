UFC 220 conference call highlights — VIDEOS

Ahead of UFC 220 on Jan. 20, heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou said on a conference call that the reigning champion, Stipe Miocic, is merely the interim champion who is holding on to his belt for him.

In the co-main event, Daniel Cormier will look to solidify his promotion to UFC light heavyweight champion by putting his belt on the line against the undefeated Volkan Oezdemir.

Miocic vs. Ngannou will serve as the main event of the pay-per-view card set to take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

