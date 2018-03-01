UFC 222 media day staredowns — VIDEO

UFC 222 media day staredown had a couple of intense moments, Thursday, March 1, 2018. UFC bantamweights Sean O'Malley and Andre Soukhamthath had a heated confrontation. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC 222 media day staredown had a couple of intense moments on Thursday.

UFC women’s bantamweights Cat Zingano and Ketlen Vieira got up close during their face off and UFC bantamweights Sean O’Malley and Andre Soukhamthath had a heated confrontation.

UFC 222 will feature a women’s featherweight title fight between Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Yana Kunitskaya in the main event. A featherweight title eliminator between Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega will serve as the co-main event from the T-Mobile Arena on March 3.

