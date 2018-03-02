UFC 222 Official Weigh-Ins — VIDEO

All 24 fighters competing on the UFC 222 card in Las Vegas on March 3 made weight.

All 24 fighters competing on the UFC 222 card in Las Vegas on March 3 made weight. In the main event set for the T-Mobile Arena, Cris “Cyborg” Justino will put her UFC women’s featherweight title on the line against Yana Kunitskaya.

The co-main event features a high-stakes featherweight contest between Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega. The winner will get a shot at fighting for the 145-pound championship.

