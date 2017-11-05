UFC 222 set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 3

The UFC announced its schedule of events for the first quarter of 2018, including a pay-per-view card in Las Vegas on March 3

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host UFC 222 on March 3, the organization announced during Saturday night’s broadcast.

It was one of several events announced for the first quarter of 2018.

No bouts have been announced for the event.

The first card of the year will be a Fox Sports 1 card in St. Louis on Jan. 14, which will be called UFC Fight Night 124.

UFC 220, the first pay-per-view event of 2018, will take place in Boston on Jan. 20. The first international pay-per-view card of the new year is set for Feb. 10 in Perth, Australia.

UFC events announced for 2018

— Jan. 14: UFC Fight Night 124, St. Louis

— Jan. 27: UFC 220, Boston

— Jan. 27: UFC on Fox 27, Charlotte, North Carolina

— Feb. 3: UFC Fight Night 125, Belem, Brazil

— Feb. 10: UFC 221, Perth, Australia

— Feb. 18: UFC Fight Night 126, Austin, Texas

— Feb. 24: UFC on Fox 28, Orlando, Florida

— March 3: UFC 222, T-Mobile Arena

— March 17: UFC Fight Night 127, London

