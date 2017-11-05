ad-fullscreen
MMA UFC

UFC 222 set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 3

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2017 - 5:52 pm
 

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host UFC 222 on March 3, the organization announced during Saturday night’s broadcast.

It was one of several events announced for the first quarter of 2018.

No bouts have been announced for the event.

The first card of the year will be a Fox Sports 1 card in St. Louis on Jan. 14, which will be called UFC Fight Night 124.

UFC 220, the first pay-per-view event of 2018, will take place in Boston on Jan. 20. The first international pay-per-view card of the new year is set for Feb. 10 in Perth, Australia.

UFC events announced for 2018

Jan. 14: UFC Fight Night 124, St. Louis

Jan. 27: UFC 220, Boston

Jan. 27: UFC on Fox 27, Charlotte, North Carolina

Feb. 3: UFC Fight Night 125, Belem, Brazil

Feb. 10: UFC 221, Perth, Australia

Feb. 18: UFC Fight Night 126, Austin, Texas

Feb. 24: UFC on Fox 28, Orlando, Florida

March 3: UFC 222, T-Mobile Arena

March 17: UFC Fight Night 127, London

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like