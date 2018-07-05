MMA UFC

UFC 226 main event open workout highlights — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2018 - 12:29 am
 

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier spoke to the media and worked out for fans on Wednesday ahead of fighting in the main event of UFC 226 on July 7.

Cormier explained what makes this bout for the heavyweight strap a true superfight.

Miocic, who has successfully defended his belt three times, talked about his preparation ahead of facing one of the top wrestlers in the promotion.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow MMA and UFC coverage at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: Frank Mir interview
Adam Hill talks to Bellator MMA heavyweight Frank Mir about his upcoming fight.
Covering The Cage: Rose Namajunas Retains Title
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over Rose Namajunas retaining the Women's strawweight title.
Covering The Cage: Changes To UFC 223 Fight Card
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over changes to the UFC 223 fight card including Khabib Nurmagomedov's new opponent.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Posted $50,000 Bail
Covering The Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over Conor McGregor in facing three misdemeanor chargers and posting $50,000 bail.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Court Appearance
Covering the Cage host Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the recent developments of Conor McGregor.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like