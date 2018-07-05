UFC 226 main event open workout highlights — VIDEO

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier spoke to the media and worked out for fans on Wednesday ahead of fighting in the main event of UFC 226 on July 7.

Cormier explained what makes this bout for the heavyweight strap a true superfight.

Miocic, who has successfully defended his belt three times, talked about his preparation ahead of facing one of the top wrestlers in the promotion.

Check out the video above.

