UFC 226 press conference highlights — VIDEO

The UFC 226 fight card will feature a super fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Moving into the co-main event, a heavyweight tilt between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Those fighters spoke at a press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday.

In the original co-main event, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was expected to put his belt on the line against Brian Ortega. However, Holloway was medically unfit to compete and the bout was scratched. UFC president Dana White explained at the press conference who else wanted to step in to compete against Ortega.

UFC 226 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on July 7.

