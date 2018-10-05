MMA UFC

UFC 229 media day staredowns — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 5:47 pm
 

UFC 229 fighters from the co-main event, down to the first fight on the undercard squared off at the Park MGM on Thursday. UFC 229 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6.

All 22 fighters from the co-main event, down to the first preliminary bout on the UFC 229 fight card came face-to-face at the media day staredowns.

UFC 229 will feature a lightweight title fight in the main event between current champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former division champion, Conor McGregor.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering The Cage: UFC 229 Press Conference Wraps Up
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over what happened during the UFC 229 press conference between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Covering The Cage: UFC 227 Recap
Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Gilbert Manzano recap UFC 227 including Demetrious Johnson losing his flyweight title to Henry Cejudo.
Covering The Cage: Ufc 226 Co - Main And Main Event Recap.
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 226 co-main and main events.
Covering the Cage: Cormier defeats Miocic in UFC 226
Covering the Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap UFC 226 and the possibility of a Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier bout.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like