UFC 229 media day staredowns — VIDEO

UFC 229 fighters from the co-main event, down to the first fight on the undercard squared off at the Park MGM on Thursday.

UFC 229 fighters from the co-main event, down to the first fight on the undercard squared off at the Park MGM on Thursday. UFC 229 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6.

All 22 fighters from the co-main event, down to the first preliminary bout on the UFC 229 fight card came face-to-face at the media day staredowns.

UFC 229 will feature a lightweight title fight in the main event between current champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former division champion, Conor McGregor.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.