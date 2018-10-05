UFC 229 official weigh-in results — VIDEO

All 24 fighters competing at UFC 229 made weight, including Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov who will battle for the UFC lightweight title in the main event.

The official weigh ins for all 24 fighters competing at UFC 229. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The main event for UFC 229 is official. Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor made weight for their lightweight title fight.

The other 22 fighters on the fight card also made weight, though women’s bantamweight Aspen Ladd appeared to shake shortly after weighing in under a curtain.

