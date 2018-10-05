MMA UFC

UFC 229 official weigh-in results — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2018 - 11:33 am
 

The main event for UFC 229 is official. Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor made weight for their lightweight title fight.

The other 22 fighters on the fight card also made weight, though women’s bantamweight Aspen Ladd appeared to shake shortly after weighing in under a curtain.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

