UFC 249 gets new main event, but location remains mystery

Justin Gaethje has been selected to fight Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18.

Justin Gaethje, left, exchanges with Edson Barboza during their mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Philadelphia. Gaethje won via first round TKO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

UFC 249 has a new main event. Now, all the April 18 card needs is a location.

Justin Gaethje has been selected to fight Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title in the headliner of the pay-per-view event.

The announcement ends speculation about whether lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov would be able to defend his title against Ferguson.

UFC 249 was scheduled for Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but a lockdown in the state because of the coronavirus pandemic left the organization looking for another venue.

A plan to move the card to the UFC’s production facility in Las Vegas also was wiped out by the Nevada Athletic Commission in accordance with the state’s regulations against gatherings of more than 10 people and the suspension of nonessential businesses.

Nurmagomedov, thinking that the event would be moved to the Middle East, left his training camp in San Jose, California, for his native Russia.

UFC president Dana White had indicated the card could be in the United States, prompting Nurmagomedov to say on social media that he probably couldn’t fight because of travel restrictions.

White again declined to identify a venue when he announced the new main event Monday on Twitter.

“The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!!,” he said before reiterating it would be a pay-per-view card distributed through ESPN Plus.

Wherever the event ends up, it’s unlikely that fans will be allowed to attend.

Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed the matchup during a live stream on Instagram.

“Justin has been training,” Abdelaziz said. “He got a great deal fighting for the world title. I’ve told all my guys if you get a shot for the title and you’re in any kind of decent shape, you have to take the fight. Justin’s going to shock the world.”

This marks the fifth time a Ferguson-Nurmagomedov fight has fallen through. Nurmagomedov is 28-0, and Ferguson has a 12-fight winning streak that dates to 2012.

Gaethje has three straight first-round knockout victories, including a stoppage of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in September.

The rest of the reconfigured card was unveiled Monday night.

Jessica Andrade will take on Rose Namajunas in a matchup of former women’s strawweight champions.

A featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar remains intact, as does a middleweight fight between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Las Vegan Uriah Hall.

Former NFL star Greg Hardy has been added in a heavyweight bout against Yorgan De Castro. Welterweight Vicente Luque will take on Niko Price.

A heavyweight bout between contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Francis Ngannou, which had been set to headline UFC on ESPN 8 on March 28, also will take place on the UFC 249 card.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.