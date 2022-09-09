95°F
UFC 279 lineup reshuffled after Khamzat Chimaev misses weight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2022 - 11:26 am
 
Updated September 9, 2022 - 4:18 pm
Khamzat Chimaev weighs in for their UFC 279 bout during the official weigh-ins on September 9, ...
Khamzat Chimaev weighs in for their UFC 279 bout during the official weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Chimaev weighed in at 178.5 pounds for his 170 pound fight. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Nate Diaz will still fight in the main event of UFC 279 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, but he will have a different opponent after one of the wildest weigh-in days in the company’s history.

Diaz was to fight breakout star Khamzat Chimaev, who missed weight by 7.5 pounds Friday morning and triggered a mad scramble to reshuffle the card.

Diaz will now fight Tony Ferguson in the five-round main event. Chimaev will meet Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.

Li Jingliang will meet Daniel Rodriguez in a 180-pound catchweight bout in the third reconfigured fight.

Ferguson had been scheduled to fight Jingliang, and Rodriguez was to meet Holland.

The new main event between Ferguson and Diaz is a far more competitive bout on paper than Diaz against Chimaev, who had been as much as a -1,200 favorite. Ferguson is a -170 choice.

Chimaev is a-400 choice over Holland, but that price could be reflective of a diminished belief in Chimaev after such a botched weight cut.

Chimaev was advised to stop cutting weight by the medical team because of complications, according to UFC officials.

It’s one of the first bumps in the road for Chimaev, an undefeated 28-year-old who was nearly flawless in four UFC fights before battling through adversity to win a decision over former title challenger Gilbert Burns in his last fight.

Diaz is on the final fight of his contract and expected to hit the open market as a free agent. People with knowledge of the negotiations indicated his acceptance of a new opponent included renegotiated terms for the bout but not an extension.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

