UFC 324 bout canceled after it was subject of suspicious betting patterns

UFC officials announced the removal of a lightweight bout hours before the card was set to begin, though no official reason was given for the cancellation.

FILE - Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event, Oct. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

A scheduled fight between Michael Johnson and Alexander Hernandez has been removed from Saturday’s UFC 324 card at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC officials gave no specific reason for the cancellation of the lightweight bout, but the fight has been subject to some unusual betting patterns over the last couple days.

Several sportsbooks had lowered limits on the fight or removed it from the wagering menu over the last 24 hours.

“Due to some irregular betting patterns, we will be keeping the limits lower than usual on tonight’s Michael Johnson vs. Alex Hernandez bout,” a statement from Dave Mason of Bet Online read. “Additionally, there will not be props on this fight.

“This is a standard measure, not a judgement (sic) on the fight’s integrity, possible injury etc. However, to protect both the bettors and the house, we will err on the side of caution.”

Johnson had been a sizable underdog until a flood of money on him to win the fight drew the odds closer to pick ’em.

UFC fighter Isaac Dulgarian was investigated for potentially being part of a fixed bout last year when he was submitted early against Yadier del Valle after money on del Valle flooded the market.

The FBI was involved in the investigation and Dulgarian, who is currently suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission pending the results, was released from the organization.

UFC 324 will be the first premium event set to stream on Paramount-Plus as part of the organization’s seven-year deal that marks the end of the pay-per-view era. The main card, headlined by an interim lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, begins at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.