UFC announces first premium event on Paramount+, change in start times

UFC president Dana White appeared on the broadcast of the Cowboys and Chiefs game on Thanksgiving to announce its first non-PPV premium event on Paramount+ at T-Mobile Arena, including a shifting of start times for events.

FILE - Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event, Oct. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The UFC’s first premium event of 2026 will take place at T-Mobile Arena with two title fights and will mark the debut for the shift away from pay-per-view to Paramount+.

It will also feature a new main card start time with events moving up an hour to 6 p.m.

Details of the event were announced by UFC president Dana White during Thursday’s CBS broadcast of the Chiefs and Cowboys and confirmed by officials.

UFC 324 will be headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison will also put her belt on the line against Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, the former two-division champion who will come out of retirement to challenge Harrison.

The event marks the first of 13 premium events in 2026 that will stream free to subscribers of Paramount+ under a new multiyear agreement between CBS and the UFC.

“(This event) kicks off this incredible partnership with Paramount,” White said in a statement. “I am so excited for UFC fans that our first card has six current and former champions, including the long-awaited return of the greatest female fighter of all time, which is definitely the biggest women’s fight ever.

“This card is absolutely stacked. Every fight is a must-see. This deal is such a huge win for fans with no more pay-per-view. I look forward to 2026 being our best year ever.”

The event will also feature former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley taking on Song Yadong and a matchup of former champions as Alexa Grasso fights Rose Namajunas.

Heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis will also be on the card against Waldo Cortes Acosta.

