MMA UFC

UFC bringing International Fight Week back to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2021 - 10:57 pm
 
Nick Diaz addresses the crowd after defeating BJ Penn during the main event at UFC 137 at the M ...
Nick Diaz addresses the crowd after defeating BJ Penn during the main event at UFC 137 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 29, 2011. Diaz won by unanimous decision. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UFC is planning to bring International Fight Week back to Las Vegas.

Several days of fan events are planned for the week of Sept. 21 through 25, culminating in the UFC 266 card at T-Mobile Arena.

It marks the ninth time the UFC has hosted IFW, which typically happens in July. Last year’s festivities were canceled due to limitations on large gatherings.

The week will be highlighted by the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sept. 23 and the UFC Fan Experience on Sept. 24 and 25.

Details of those events will be released at a later date.

UFC 266 features a pair of title fights in addition to the return of Nick Diaz.

Alexander Volkanovski will put the featherweight belt on the line against Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266, which also includes a title bout between Lauren Murphy and women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Diaz will return to action in a rematch against Robbie Lawler 17 years after their first bout.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

