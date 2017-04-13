UFC champ Miocic says evolving is key to winning — VIDEO

Ahead of UFC 211, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic talks about his preparation for his rematch with Junior dos Santos. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stipe Miocic (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic says he’ll successfully defend his belt for a second time when takes on Junior dos Santos at UFC 211. Though Miocic dropped a decision to dos Santos in their first meeting, he says he’s constantly evolving his skill set.

Miocic is riding a 4-fight win streak. All of his wins in that run have come by way of knockout or technical knockout. His loss to dos Santos is the only setback he’s suffered in his last 8 fights.

Dos Santos has alternated between the win and loss column since May 2012. To earn this title shot, the former heavyweight champ took a decision over Ben Rothwell last April.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang