UFC champion Jon Jones arrested again in New Mexico

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2020 - 1:39 pm
 

UFC superstar Jon Jones is in trouble again.

The beleaguered light heavyweight champion was arrested early Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container and negligent use of a firearm.

He also was cited for not having proof of insurance in the vehicle.

Jones was booked and released, according to Michael Patrick, Bernalillo County district attorney’s director of communications, in a news release. Jones is scheduled to appear in court April 8, Patrick said.

Jones, 32, was arrested when Albuquerque police responded to a call of shots fired about 1 a.m. Officers found Jones inside his vehicle with the engine running, and he told them he didn’t know anything about the gunshots.

He said he had been drinking and had driven to the location. Jones failed a field sobriety test, and two Breathalyzer tests indicated he was twice the legal limit to operate a vehicle. An officer also noted a “green, leafy substance consistent with marijuana” on his shirt and pants.

A search of the car revealed a handgun under the driver’s seat and a three-quarters-empty bottle of a Mezcal brand. Officers found a spent shell casing outside the driver’s side door.

“UFC is aware of the situation regarding Jon Jones in Albuquerque early this morning,” a UFC statement read. “The organization has been in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.”

Jones is no stranger to the legal system. The upstate New York native was charged with drunken driving when he crashed his car into a pole in Binghamton in 2012.

There also was a high-profile incident in 2015 when Jones ran a red light in Albuquerque and collided with two other vehicles before fleeing the scene. He returned to grab items from the car and fled again.

Jones turned himself in to police and pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation and avoided a felony charge on his record by fulfilling the terms.

He was stripped of his title and suspended indefinitely by the UFC, but eventually returned and reclaimed the belt.

The fighter, who has spoken often of his sobriety in the past year, also pleaded no contest in an April 2019 incident in which he was accused of slapping and choking a waitress at a New Mexico strip club.

Jones also has run afoul of the rules in the UFC as a result of several positive drug tests, including an out-of-competition screening that showed cocaine in his system.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

