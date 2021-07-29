UFC champion tests positive for COVID, won’t fight at UFC 265

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes has tested positive for COVID and will be unable to defend her women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 265.

UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes poses with her belts during a post-fight news conference at the UFC Apex after successfully defending her featherweight title at UFC 250 in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 5, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Nunes was scheduled to fight Julianna Pena on Aug. 7 in Houston, her first defense of the bantamweight title since December 2019.

Nunes’ last two title fights were at 145 pounds, where she holds the featherweight belt.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Nunes and her wife, Nina, who fights as a strawweight, tested positive. The couple’s infant daughter, Raegan, also tested positive.

UFC officials expect to reschedule the fight between Nunes and Pena.

An interim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Cyril Gane is the lone remaining championship fight on the card.

