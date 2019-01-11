UFC donates $240K to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada — VIDEO

UFC presented Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada with a donation of $240,000 at an event at UFC headquarters on Jan. 10.

During UFC 229 fight week in Las Vegas, more than $65,000 of the donation was raised at a raffle at T-Mobile Arena.

As part of the partnership, children from Scotland, Ireland, Ohio and Kentucky were flown to Las Vegas and received premium seats for the sold out fight card.

