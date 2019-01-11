MMA UFC

UFC donates $240K to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2019 - 11:47 pm
 

UFC presented Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada with a donation of $240,000 at an event at UFC headquarters on Jan. 10.

During UFC 229 fight week in Las Vegas, more than $65,000 of the donation was raised at a raffle at T-Mobile Arena.

As part of the partnership, children from Scotland, Ireland, Ohio and Kentucky were flown to Las Vegas and received premium seats for the sold out fight card.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

