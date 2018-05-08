MMA UFC

UFC, ESPN Plus announce streaming deal beginning in 2019

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2018 - 12:08 pm
 

Live UFC fights are coming to ESPN Plus in January 2019.

The Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts organization announced a multi-year media rights deal with the new subscription service on Tuesday that will also include a catalog of UFC content.

Financial details were not available for a deal that calls for 15 live 12-fight UFC events on the platform to will be branded as “UFC on ESPN Plus Fight Night.”

“UFC is a premier global sports property with legions of incredibly avid fans,” ESPN President and Co-Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a news release. “We are excited to be able to bring their world-class events and content to ESPN+ and the ESPN networks. This agreement shows the commitment we have to delivering fans the very best across our entire platform.”

Content will be available in both English and Spanish.

ESPN Plus, which costs subscribers $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, will also contain new episodes of “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series,” beginning in June 2019. The deal also calls for a new all-access series, pre- and post-fight shows as well as UFC-branded content like “Countdown” and event weigh-ins.

It’s much of the same content that is currently available to subscribers of UFC Fight Pass.

White believes the time has come to work with ESPN, which will also air content on its television networks, including a 30-minute show highlighting upcoming fights.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN on an agreement that will continue to grow our sport,” the UFC president said. “UFC has always done deals with the right partners at the right time and this one is no exception. We will now have the ability to deliver fights to our young fan base wherever they are and whenever they want it. This deal is a home run for ESPN and UFC.”

Subscribers will also be able to purchase pay-per-view events through the service.

The UFC’s television deal with Fox, which was signed in 2011, expires at the end of 2018. Negotiations are still ongoing for a new television home for UFC events.

