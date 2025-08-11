UFC finds new streaming partner with plans to abandon PPV model

All UFC events will be included as part of a streaming service under a massive broadcasting agreement announced Monday by the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts behemoth.

Dana White talks to the fans during the UFC 306 press conference at the Sphere on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UFC has found a new streaming home and will move away from the pay-per-view model, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts promotion announced Monday.

All numbered and fight night events will stream on Paramount-Plus, beginning in 2026. Select premier events will also be simulcast on CBS.

The numbered events will now become part of the streaming package instead of individually-priced pay-per-views.

“This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes,” UFC president Dana White said in a statement. “For the first time ever, fans in the U.S. will have access to all UFC content without a pay-per-view model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform. This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport.”

The seven-year deal with Paramount, which includes 13 numbered events and 30 fight nights per year, ends the organization’s partnership with ESPN, which had been the broadcast home for events and the exclusive pay-per-view distributor since 2019.

“Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC – an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale, and cultural impact,” David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount said in a statement. “Paramount’s advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms. Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win. We look forward to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond.”

Paramount will pay an average of $1.1 billion per year for the exclusive rights to UFC programming as part of an escalating pay structure.

