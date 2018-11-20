UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich suffers broken orbital in attack

The fighter was injured in an attack that is under investigation by the Honolulu Police Department as a felony domestic violence incident.

UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich-Berdon on the scale at the official TUF 26 Finale weigh-ins at the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Montana De La Rosa, left, defends against Rachael Ostovich in the women's flyweight bout in Las Vegas, Friday, July 6, 2018. De La Rosa won by way of submission in the third round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich was hospitalized this weekend after an attack left her with a broken orbital bone and other injuries in her hometown of Honolulu.

ESPN reported Monday the 27-year-old has been released from the hospital.

UFC officials declined comment as they gather information about the incident. Ostovich is scheduled to face flyweight star Paige VanZant on the organization’s first card on ESPN-Plus on Jan. 19 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. There is no word yet on whether she will be able to compete at that event.

According to TMZ, which first reported the story, the Honolulu Police Department has opened a felony domestic violence investigation.

Ostovich competed on Season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter” and earned her first UFC victory on the live Finale card in December 2017 when she submitted Karine Gevorgyan in the first round. She was submitted by Montana de la Rosa in July to even her UFC record at 1-1.

NAC issues several sanctions

The Nevada Athletic Commission had an eventful meeting last week in Las Vegas.

NAC officials voted unanimously to issue temporary suspensions to Dillon Danis, Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov for their roles in the melee following UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena last month. All three will face full disciplinary hearings at a later date.

UFC bantamweight standout Sean O’Malley accepted a six-month suspension for failing an out-of-competition test in September. He is still awaiting a sanction from the United States Anti-Doping Agency for the same offense.

O’Malley was pulled from a scheduled bout against Jose Quinonez on the UFC 229 card as a result of the failed test.

Former UFC fighter Cody McKenzie was banned from competition for four years for allegedly trying to submit a fake urine sample to an NAC representative on the night of a scheduled fight on a Tuff-N-Uff card in Las Vegas on Sept. 14.

McKenzie, an eccentric personality, says he was planning to retire after his scheduled fight that night and has challenged the commission’s account of the interaction in published reports.

Whittaker set to defend in Australia

The UFC’s first Australian champion will make his first official title defense in his home country.

Robert Whittaker is set to put the belt on the line against Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC 234 in Melbourne on Feb. 10, 2019, the organization announced.

The event will air on Feb. 9 in the United States.

Whittaker was scheduled to defend his belt against Yoel Romero in June, but Romero missed weight and the bout became a non-title fight. Whittaker eventually won the bout by split decision

Gastelum and Whittaker are serving as opposing coaches on Season 28 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” which airs Wednesday nights on Fox Sports 1.

A split-decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in May sealed Gastelum’s spot as top contender.

Black eye Friday

Former UFC stars Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz are scheduled to fight each other for the third time in the main event of a Golden Boy MMA pay-per-view card at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night.

The cost is $39.99, but the promotion has announced it will sell the event for half price to those who purchase the broadcast between 1 and 3 p.m. Pacific on Friday through the FITE TV website or mobile app.

Liddell, 48, knocked out Ortiz, 43, in UFC fights in 2004 and 2006.

