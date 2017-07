Four UFC personalities were inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas Thursday.

Urijah Faber is inducted to the 2017 UFC Hall Of Fame during a ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kazushi Sakuraba takes the stage to be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UFC hall of famer Don Frye gives a speech before introducing Kazushi Sakuraba for his UFC Hall of Fame induction during a ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Maurice Smith is inducted to the 2017 UFC Hall Of Fame during a ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Silva is inducted to the 2017 UFC Hall Of Fame after a speech by UFC President Dana White during a ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A fan as Kazushi Sakuraba is inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Kazushi Sakuraba, left, is inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Kazushi Sakuraba, left, is inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame after a speech by fellow hall of famer Don Frye during an induction ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Kazushi Sakuraba, left, is inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame after a speech by fellow hall of famer Don Frye during an induction ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Kazushi Sakuraba, left, is inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame after a speech by fellow hall of famer Don Frye during an induction ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Maurice Smith is inducted to the 2017 UFC Hall Of Fame during a ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Maurice Smith, left, is inducted to the 2017 UFC Hall Of Fame after a speech by former mixed martial artist Bas Rutten during a ceremony at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Kazushi Sakuraba and Maurice Smith entered the Pioneer Wing. Urijah Faber was inducted to the Modern Wing and former matchmaker Joe Silva was also inducted.