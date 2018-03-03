MMA UFC

UFC likely to strip Conor McGregor of title in April

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2018 - 9:03 pm
 
Updated March 2, 2018 - 11:33 pm

UFC superstar Conor McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold titles in two different weight classes when he beat lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in New York in November 2016.

He may soon be without a belt despite the fact he hasn’t stepped in the cage since that night.

UFC president Dana White told the Los Angeles Times on Friday he would strip McGregor of the lightweight belt as soon as top contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Tony Ferguson step in the cage for the main event of UFC 223 on April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

McGregor, whose only competition of 2017 was a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., was stripped of the featherweight belt in December 2016 when it became clear he was unlikely to return to 145 pounds.

White had previously said McGregor was still the lightweight champion, but Ferguson and Nurmagomedov would fight for the undisputed belt.

“As soon as one punch is thrown, it’s on for the full title, and it’s only fair,” White said. “They’ve both worked their way up to No. 1 and No. 2. They deserve a shot.”

White has been hesitant in stripping the title because Nurmagomedov and Ferguson had been scheduled to fight on three previous occasions, but have yet to meet in the octagon.

White said the organization will wait until the bell actually rings to take away McGregor’s second belt.

There has been speculation, including from White, about whether McGregor would ever compete in the UFC again.

Last week, he posted on social media he “absolutely” planned on competing again. He added that he had offered to step in as a late replacement on Saturday’s UFC 222 card at T-Mobile Arena only to be told by the UFC there wouldn’t be enough time to promote his appearance.

White indicated Friday he would give McGregor the option for fighting for the belt upon his return.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC 222: Fight Preview
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang provide a preview for UFC 222 as well as their predictions.
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the top fights to watch for at UFC 222 including Cris Cyborg and Brian Ortega.
Covering The Cage: Live Interview With Elias Theodorou
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang talks with Elias Theodorou to preview UFC on Fox and becoming a ring boy.
Covering the Cage: Roy Nelson interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about the world of MMA as well as interview heavyweight Roy Nelson.
Covering the Cage: Feb. 6 Facebook Live
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC Fight Night 125 as well as preview UFC 221 and UFC 222.
Covering The Cage: Ronda Rousey joins WWE; UFC on Fox 27 recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss Ronda Rousey’s move to WWE and recap UFC on Fox 27.
Covering the Cage: Jordan Rinaldi, UFC on Fox 27 preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to fighter Jordan Rinaldi about his upcoming fight and preview the rest of UFC on Fox 27.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 220 and Bellator 192.
Covering the Cage: Recapping 2017
Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over their favorite moments of 2017 and pick their favorite fight, knockout and submission of the year.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap tonights fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Picks
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang give their picks for the main card fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Preview
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang preview UFC 219 including Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.
UFC 219 media day staredowns
Ahead of UFC 219's pay-per-view on Dec. 30, the stars of the main card faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris "Cyborg" Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women's featherweight belt.
Covering the Cage: UFC fighter Julian Marquez talks debut victory
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk with UFC fighter Julian Marquez. They discuss the beard competition between Marquez and Tyron Woodley, and the unexpected passing of longtime MMA coach and trainer Robert Follis.
Covering the Cage: Julian Marquez interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about all things going on in the world of MMA and talk to Julian Marquez about his upcoming fight in Winnipeg.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 218 Recap, TUF 26
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap The Ultimate Fighter 26 and UFC 218.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like