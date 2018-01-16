UFC may strip Conor McGregor of title if he doesn’t fight soon

UFC president Dana White said McGregor may be stripped of the title should he not return to the cage in early 2018.

Conor McGregor, left, connects a left punch against Nate Diaz in the welterweight bout during UFC 202 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. McGregor won by majority decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Conor McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two weight classes when he defeated Eddie Alvarez in 2016 to add the lightweight belt to the featherweight title he had won a year earlier.

Now he may become the first fighter to have a title stripped in two different weight classes.

UFC president Dana White indicated during an appearance on the UFC Fight Night 124 postfight show Sunday on Fox Sports 1 that McGregor doesn’t appear ready to return in the first half of 2018.

White believes that scenario would force his hand in stripping McGregor of the belt in order for the division to move forward.

“If he comes back in September, that’s almost two years (since his last MMA fight),” White said. “That can’t happen. It’s not fair to everybody else.”

McGregor’s only competition of 2017 was an August boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

His absence from MMA has created a logjam at the top of the lightweight rankings.

Tony Ferguson holds the interim title and undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov is the unquestioned top contender.

Both fighters are essentially stuck in neutral until McGregor makes a move.

Stripping him of the title would promote Ferguson to undisputed champion and he could defend the belt against Nurmagomedov, a fight that is rumored for April.

McGregor also had the featherweight belt stripped in November 2016 when it became clear he didn’t intend to defend the belt as he pursued opportunities in other weight classes and eventually, another sport.

“(I) love Conor and respect Conor,” White said. “(I) love everything that he’s done for this company. Everybody knows that. I say it all the time. (But) the belt would have to move on. You do Khabib vs. Tony; we’re working on that fight now. If and when Conor comes back, he would get the first crack at the title.”

VanZant injured in loss

Paige VanZant’s women’s flyweight debut resulted in a loss and a broken arm.

The 23-year-old posted a hospital photo on social media hours after Sunday night’s unanimous-decision loss to Las Vegan Jessica-Rose Clark, complete with an x-ray of her right arm.

VanZant believes she suffered the injury while attempting a spinning back fist in the first round.

“I was able to finish the fight but as you can see, had a hard recovering and throwing my right,” she said. “Thank you to the UFC and to my opponent (and my coaches). I’ll be back better and stronger than ever! It’s all a part of the fight game. God had other plans for me. Darn spinning back fist.”

Whittaker ‘medically unable to compete’

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker issued a statement after he was forced out of his scheduled title defense against Luke Rockhold in the main event of UFC 221 in Perth, Australia, on Feb. 10.

“I would like to apologize to all my supporters and fans of MMA for not being able to put on the show you deserve,” the 27-year-old Sydney resident wrote. “I’ve been ruled medically unable to compete and wont be able to defend on home soil. This card meant so much to me and I’m devastated for not being able to fight.”

Yoel Romero agreed to step in for Whittaker to fight Rockhold for the interim title.

UFC adds veteran MMA commentator

Former Bellator MMA color voice Jimmy Smith has agreed to a deal that will make him part of UFC broadcasts.

Smith will take on a variety of duties for the company, possibly even including a return to the broadcast booth.

“I am honored to join the world’s premier combat sports brand in 2018,” Smith, who was let go by Bellator last month, stated. “It is a privilege to call fights for a living and I can’t wait to join the tremendous UFC broadcast team to call the best fights in the world. To the UFC fans, I am thrilled to join you for this wild ride. See you all very soon!”

His first assignment will be on the FS1 desk for the coverage of UFC 220 in Boston this week.

Schedule

Saturday: Bellator 192 (Spike), Inglewood, California

Saturday: UFC 220 (FS1/PPV), Boston

Jan. 26: Bellator 193 (Spike), Temecula, California

Jan. 27: UFC on Fox 27 (Fox), Charlotte, North Carolina

Feb. 3: UFC Fight Night 125 (FS1), Belem, Brazil

Feb. 10: UFC 221 (FS1/PPV), Boston

