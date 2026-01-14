UFC, Meta enter into Apex naming rights deal

UFC entered into a naming rights agreement with Meta for the mixed-martial arts promoter’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The octagon is shown at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Monday, June 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Under the new agreement the UFC’s facility, located beside the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, will be known as Meta Apex, UFC announced Wednesday. Meta is the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram and messaging platform WhatsApp.

Meta Apex is a live event and broadcast production facility in Las Vegas that hosts various events put on by TKO Holdings, UFC’s parent company, including UFC Fight Nights and Zuffa Boxing events, Dana White’s Contender Series, and UFC BJJ.

Aside from fights, Meta APEX will showcase Meta’s latest technology, including its AI, VR and AI glasses used in real-world applications.

“Meta is always at the forefront of technology and immersive experiences, and their enhancements will change the way fans view live fights,” UFC CEO and president Dana White, who also sits on Meta’s board of directors, said in a statement. “This rebranding comes at the perfect time as the facility is completing a major renovation, expanding capacity, concessions, hospitality, and UFC retail.

“For the first time ever, fans can come to Meta Apex and experience UFC fights with interactive VR, AI and wearable technology. I can’t wait for fans to see it.”

Meta Apex, which it located next to UFC’s headquarters, first opened in 2019 and has since produced nearly 200 UFC events broadcast internationally. Meta APEX this year will begin hosting Zuffa Boxing events, including the inaugural card on Jan. 23.

Meta Apex is undergoing renovations that will expand seating to accommodate up to 1,000 attendees and enhanced concessions and merchandise stands. New hospitality rooms and a remodeled building entrance and lobby featuring a ticket box office are also part of the renovation that is set for completion later this year.

The naming rights deal furthers the partnership between UFC and Meta, which became the official technology partner with UFC last year.

“Extending our partnership with UFC with the Meta APEX is about more than just a venue; it’s about redefining how fans and athletes connect and experience the sport,” Alex Schultz, chief marketing officer and vice president of analytics at Meta, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled about the future and the opportunity to bring our technology even deeper into UFC, giving fans the chance to immerse themselves in the action in new ways.”

