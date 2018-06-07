MMA UFC

UFC middleweight Brad Tavares out of ‘TUF’ 27 Finale bout

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2018 - 12:26 pm
 

UFC middleweight Brad Tavares suffered a broken foot in training and is out of his scheduled “The Ultimate Fighter” Finale main event bout.

UFC officials confirmed a TMZ Sports report Thursday afternoon.

Tavares, who lives and trains in Las Vegas, was slated to fight breakout star Israel Adesanya at the Palms on July 7. A replacement opponent will be sought for Adesanya, a kickboxing star who is 13-0 since moving to mixed martial arts and has won both fights since signing with the UFC last year.

Tavares had been set to put his four-fight winning streak on the line.

The “TUF” Finale card will still include the two season title bouts for Season 27 of the reality show, which is currently airing on Fox Sports 1. Las Vegan Julian Marquez will also face middleweight Alessio Di Chirico at the event, which is set for the night before UFC 226 and is part of the organization’s annual International Fight Week.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: Frank Mir interview
Adam Hill talks to Bellator MMA heavyweight Frank Mir about his upcoming fight.
Covering The Cage: Rose Namajunas Retains Title
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over Rose Namajunas retaining the Women's strawweight title.
Covering The Cage: Changes To UFC 223 Fight Card
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over changes to the UFC 223 fight card including Khabib Nurmagomedov's new opponent.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Posted $50,000 Bail
Covering The Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over Conor McGregor in facing three misdemeanor chargers and posting $50,000 bail.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Court Appearance
Covering the Cage host Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the recent developments of Conor McGregor.
Covering The Cage Facebook Live - March 29,2018
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk UFC 223 live via. SKYPE with Ufc Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson on his main event clash with number 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like