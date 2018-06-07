UFC middleweight Brad Tavares out of ‘TUF’ 27 Finale bout

UFC middleweight Brad Tavares has suffered an injury in training and is out of his scheduled “The Ultimate Fighter” Finale main event bout, UFC officials confirmed Thursday.

Brad Tavares walks around the octagon after defeating Thales Leites during the preliminary middleweight bout of UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

UFC middleweight Brad Tavares suffered a broken foot in training and is out of his scheduled “The Ultimate Fighter” Finale main event bout.

UFC officials confirmed a TMZ Sports report Thursday afternoon.

Tavares, who lives and trains in Las Vegas, was slated to fight breakout star Israel Adesanya at the Palms on July 7. A replacement opponent will be sought for Adesanya, a kickboxing star who is 13-0 since moving to mixed martial arts and has won both fights since signing with the UFC last year.

Tavares had been set to put his four-fight winning streak on the line.

The “TUF” Finale card will still include the two season title bouts for Season 27 of the reality show, which is currently airing on Fox Sports 1. Las Vegan Julian Marquez will also face middleweight Alessio Di Chirico at the event, which is set for the night before UFC 226 and is part of the organization’s annual International Fight Week.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.