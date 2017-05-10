UFC officially adds women’s flyweight division

UFC President Dana White during an UFC press conference at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A women’s flyweight division is coming to the UFC.

For real this time.

One week after the organization backtracked from a news release announcing the formation of a 125-pound weight class for females, UFC officials have confirmed the news again.

The inaugural women’s flyweight title will be determined by a tournament on the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

A flyweight division for women in the UFC long has been a source of speculation with several of the females competing at 115 and 135 pounds lobbying for the chance to fight at their more natural weight.

“Women’s fighting has become very popular,” UFC president Dana White said in officially confirming the news to espnW on Tuesday. “I waited for a while to pull the trigger on this division, and I think it’s time. I’m ready to do it now.”

Within minutes of the news originally circulating online last week, several fighters had revealed their intention to move to 125 pounds for a chance to appear on the show and compete for a title.

Those fighters will be eligible to compete on Season 26 of “TUF,” which will begin filming in July and start airing on Fox Sports 1 in September.

A casting call for females hoping to compete on the show will be at 8 a.m. May 23 at Palace Station.

Applicants should be from ages 21 to 34 with a verifiable winning record and at least three professional fights. Athletes should bring appropriate equipment to grapple and hit pads along with a completed application from the UFC website to the tryouts.

Those that advance should be prepared to stay in Las Vegas through at least May 27.

The women’s flyweight division will be the fourth weight class for women in the UFC to go with eight male divisions.

