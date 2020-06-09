UFC reveals location of mysterious ‘Fight Island’

The organization will hold four events over two weeks on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island in a ‘safe zone’ that includes a hotel, training facilities, dining options and an arena.

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov choke holds UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, of Lafayette, La., during lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 242, in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday , Sept.7 2019. (AP Photo/ Mahmoud Khaled)

Perhaps no island’s location has been the source of more mystery since Gilligan and the Skipper were lost at sea.

The whereabouts of the UFC’s “Fight Island” are secret no more.

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island will host four UFC events over a two-week span July 11-25, the organization confirmed Tuesday.

The first event will be UFC 251, a pay-per-view card that is expected to feature three title bouts.

UFC president Dana White has been hyping an international location rented out by the organization to hold fights during the coronavirus pandemic for the past two months. While the UFC has hosted five cards in the United States between Jacksonville, Florida, and Las Vegas, White has said there was an issue in securing travel for some fighters based outside the U.S.

Hence, the “Fight Island” concept was born.

“Abu Dhabi has been an amazing location to hold fights over the past 10 years, and it is the perfect place for these events,” White said in a release. “The infrastructure we are building will be such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the fighters that’s never been done before.

“It’s going to be an experience that none of us will ever forget. I can’t wait to deliver amazing fights from Yas island.”

The Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi announced plans to create a safety zone on the 10-square-mile island that includes an arena, hotel, training facilities and dining establishments open only to athletes, coaches, UFC staff and other event personnel.

“We have worked closely with all government entities in Abu Dhabi to ensure that the staging of this historic event complies with the highest standards of safety for the athletes, coaches and all UFC personnel as well as the safety of our community,” said HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. “This year, Abu Dhabi has successfully proven its ability to handle all challenges and promote the well-being of its visitors and residents, and today, we are here to showcase the best that our capital has to offer, as we look forward to opening our doors once again to the world.”

The UFC had events in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and 2014 before entering a five-year partnership with the emirate in 2019 that began with UFC 242, which saw Khabib Nurmagomedov retain the lightweight title with a submission win over Dustin Poirier in September.

UFC 251 is expected to feature a welterweight title bout between Gilbert Burns and champion Kamaru Usman, as well as a featherweight title rematch between champion Alex Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway. Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will meet for the vacant bantamweight belt.

