MMA UFC

UFC star McGregor announces retirement — again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2020 - 10:41 pm
 

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has once again announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” the 31-year-old posted on Twitter just after the conclusion of the UFC 250 card on Saturday night. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”

McGregor posted a picture of him and his mother from just after one of his title victories in Las Vegas with the post.

“Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!” he wrote. “Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport several times on social media in the past.

His last fight was a 40-second knockout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena in January.

UFC president Dana White said McGregor has recently been lobbying to get back in action.

“He’s been wanting to fight,” White said after UFC 250. “He’s frustrated because he can’t fight. I’m sure that’s part of it.”

According to White, the issue is where to put on a McGregor event and who he should fight against.

On a more macro level, White said McGregor’s announcement is just the next in a series of crazy events transpiring in the world.

“We’re in a pandemic,” he said. “The world is a crazy place right now and everybody feels it. I think everybody’s pissed off, confused and been locked in their houses for three months.

“Nothing is crazy and nuts right now because everything is crazy and nuts right now. On a certain level, I get it.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

