UFC to bring International Fight Week back to Las Vegas

International Fight Week will return to Las Vegas from June 27 to July 3, including the UFC 276 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC bantamweight contender Holly Holm throws a kick at the open workouts at the MGM Grand hotel-casino during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ANAHEIM, Calif. — International Fight Week will return to Las Vegas this summer, the UFC announced during a live pay-per-view broadcast Saturday.

Festivities will run from June 27 to July 3, including the UFC 276 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena.

“We’re thrilled to welcome UFC International Fight Week back to Las Vegas and to host the fan experience at the Las Vegas Convention Center,” said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “UFC has been an integral part of Las Vegas’ evolution as a major sports city, and we know both the fans and fighters will enjoy a week of world-class, only-in-Vegas experiences.”

The week will include the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and two days of interactive fan experiences July 1 and July 2.

“We’re excited to announce the return of UFC International Fight Week to Las Vegas this summer, and we can’t wait to provide our fans with greater access, a wide variety of activations and more memorable experiences than ever before,” UFC chief operating officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said.

No bouts have been announced for UFC 276, but it’s typically one of the organization’s biggest cards of the year.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.