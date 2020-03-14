57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

UFC to move two shows planned for its training facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2020 - 2:47 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2020 - 10:25 pm

Two UFC cards planned for the organization’s Apex facility in Las Vegas will no longer be held in the state, UFC president Dana White said Saturday night on SportsCenter.

While a Nevada Athletic Commission decision early Saturday to revoke all permits and programs of unarmed combat scheduled through March 25 did not directly impact the UFC’s announced shows on March 28 and April 11, White said the organization will seek new venues for those events.

“As of right now, the fights can’t happen in Nevada, so we’re working to find new locations,” UFC president Dana White said on SportsCenter. “But the fights will go on. They will continue. We’re not stopping. We’ll keep finding a way to put on fights.

“This is what we do. We always make sure the fights happen and they’ll continue to happen.”

The UFC can still apply to host the events at the commission’s next meeting on March 25, but White clearly believed its application was likely to be denied.

White also said the organization would move next Saturday’s scheduled event in London. White said the new venue will most likely be in the United States.

The organization had promoted the London card, which was set to proceed with a live audience, as late as Saturday afternoon during a live broadcast of a fight card in Brazil on ESPN. Additional travel restrictions to the United Kingdom implemented Saturday by the U.S. made hosting the event in England nearly impossible.

“Things are changing by the hour,” White said.

The UFC’s next pay-per-view event is slated for April 18 in Brooklyn, headlined by a lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov that has already been postponed four times. That event is also likely to be relocated. White said the plan was for the event to possibly move to Las Vegas, but Saturday’s ruling could eliminate that possibility.

“Now the whole (NAC) thing went down, so we’re looking for another venue,” White said. “That fight will happen. It will go on. The fans are all freaking out about that, but don’t worry. Khabib vs. Tony will happen.”

Saturday’s emergency NAC meeting occurred via conference call as the commissioners assembled remotely to make sure no combat sports events would take place before the NAC had time to complete due diligence on the safety of staging events either with or without an audience.

The ruling only affected a scheduled Saturday night amateur MMA show and a Sunday afternoon amateur boxing event.

Tuff-N-Uff, an amateur MMA promotion, announced the cancellation of its Saturday card late Friday night on social media.

“The call just came from the Nevada State Athletic Commission,” the statement from Tuff-N-Uff CEO Jeff Meyer said. “I’m so sorry to everyone, but Tuff-N-Uff tomorrow has been canceled. The commission won’t even allow us to hold the event without the public.

“Please contact Ticketmaster, Cagetix or any Boyd Gaming box office for a refund and please stay safe and accept our most sincere apologies.”

Sunday’s amateur boxing event was to be hosted at Barry’s Boxing Center.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Furloughs, layoffs hit MGM Resorts due to coronavirus crisis
Furloughs, layoffs hit MGM Resorts due to coronavirus crisis
2
Irresponsible tweet hurt workers, damaged social media credibility
Irresponsible tweet hurt workers, damaged social media credibility
3
Effects of coronavirus fear hit Las Vegas economy hard
Effects of coronavirus fear hit Las Vegas economy hard
4
Wynn CEO: Workers to get paid during closures
Wynn CEO: Workers to get paid during closures
5
Luxor, Wet Republic MGM workers in Las Vegas positive for coronavirus, MGM says
Luxor, Wet Republic MGM workers in Las Vegas positive for coronavirus, MGM says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC Brasilia happens in empty arena - VIDEO
Despite coronavirus canceling many other planned sporting events, UFC Brasilia went on as scheduled on Mar. 14, though no fans were permitted to attend. Charles Oliveira and Gilbert Burns took home performance bonuses for their wins in the main and co-main events, respectively. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAC suspends combat sports through March 25 - Video
The Nevada Athletic Commission voted to suspend all combat sports licenses through March 25 in order to protect the health and safety of those working and competing in the events from coronavirus. Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss what this means for future events the UFC have on their schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Adesanya-Romero defend their performances at UFC 248 - VIDEO
Israel Adesanya retained the UFC middleweight belt by defeating Yoel Romero via unanimous decision, but the fight came under criticism for there being a lack of action. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says UFC 248 main event was a terrible fight - VIDEO
At the post-fight press conference UFC president Dana White expressed his displeasure with UFC 248's main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 248 Official Weigh-In Results - Video
All but one fighter made weight for UFC 248. Emily Whitmire came in heavy for the strawweight limit by 1.5 pounds. All fighters involved in title fights hit the mark making Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero official. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sean O'Malley Says His Performance at UFC 248 Will Remind Everyone Who He Is - VIDEO
UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley explains what his two-year hiatus from competing in the octagon was like, what he missed most about fighting in his time away and what he thinks his strengths are against Jose Quinonez at UFC 248. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 248 Staredowns - VIDEO
All fighters on the UFC 248 main card faced off at media day at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, including Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk who will fight for the women's strawweight title and middleweights Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero who will do battle for the division's belt on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena.
Israel Adesanya says McGregor and Rousey's rise helped him with UFC fame
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya discusses how he's prepared to handle the fame that comes with having a title belt by studying what others like Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor have done before him. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says coronavirus is a global problem - VIDEO
UFC President Dana White explains how the promotion as a global brand with fight cards in all corners of the world is preparing to handle the coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says coronavirus is a global problem - VIDEO
UFC President Dana White explains how the promotion as a global brand with fight cards in all corners of the world is preparing to handle the coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joanna Jedrzejczyk explains her intent with gas mask meme - VIDEO
UFC Strawweight Joanna Jedrzejczyk posted a meme of herself in a gas mask next to her Chinese opponent Zhang Weili and later deleted it from Instagram. At a media day, Jedrzejczyk explained what her intent was with that post and fired back at Weili who had said earlier in the day that she was still angry over the joke. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zhang Weili Still Angry Over Her Opponent's Coronavirus Joke - VIDEO
UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili discusses how she fled her native China to train in Las Vegas due to the spread of the coronavirus and responds to jokes her opponent, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, made about the outbreak ahead of their UFC 248 title bout. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC president says McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch is the fight to make
After Conor McGregor's first-round demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, UFC president Dana White said a rematch between "The Notorious" and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the fight to make next. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Ceremonial Weigh-In Staredowns - VIDEO
The UFC 246 fight card, featuring a welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, is official, minus one planned bout. In place of Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso, a bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Ode' Osbourne will move up to the pay-per-view main card. All fighters competing on the card faced off during the ceremonial weigh-ins at The Park Theater.
McGregor: "All their eyes are lighting up when 'The Notorious' name is mentioned" - VIDEO
Conor McGregor says he knows that other fighter's eyes light up at the chance of facing him as it usually means a dramatic increase in pay. Welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman spoke about why they'd face McGregor next and Donald Cerrone explained how he's affected his payday for UFC 246. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Maycee Barber Doing All She Can to Become the UFC's Youngest Champion - VIDEO
As 21-year-old Maycee Barber begins her quest to become the youngest champion in the UFC, she must first face a competitor in women's flyweight Roxanne Modafferi - a veteran of the sport who is often regarded as one of the pioneers of women's mixed martial arts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246- Media Day Staredowns
With UFC 246 fight week underway, fighters from five featured bouts, including the co-main event women's bantamweight contest between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, faced off at media day in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Press Conference: McGregor vs. Cerrone Highlights and Staredown - VIDEO
Ahead of their welterweight bout at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone were respectful of one another, despite having traded barbs close to four years ago at another press conference. Their bout will serve as the five-round main event at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Weili Zhang, left, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk trade blows during the third round of their UFC 248 f ...
Women’s title bout steals show at UFC 248
By / RJ

Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk engaged in an epic brawl on a card headlined by a lackluster middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya left, faces off with his opponent, Yoel Romero, right ...
Popular favorites drive UFC 248 betting
By / RJ

Champions Israel Adesanya and Zhang Weili have drawn strong interest and will make for a heavily bet parlay Saturday, Las Vegas bookmakers said.