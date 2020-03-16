UFC to postpone events, close corporate headquarters

The Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship has postponed its next three events and will temporarily close their corporate headquarters amidst the spread of the coronavirus.

In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship has postponed its next three events and will temporarily close its corporate headquarters just two days after insisting their events would continue despite widespread closures in the sports and entertainment world because of the spread of coronavirus

Live events had been scheduled for next Saturday, March 28 and April 11. White said Saturday he would find venues for each of the cards, but abandoned those plans on Monday.

There is still no word on a possible location for a scheduled April 18 pay-per-view event headlined by a lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov that had been slated for Brooklyn, New York.

The Nevada Athletic Commission on Saturday voted to revoke all licenses for combat sports events through March 25.

