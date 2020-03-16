69°F
MMA UFC

UFC to postpone events, close corporate headquarters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2020 - 3:05 pm
 

The Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship has postponed its next three events and will temporarily close its corporate headquarters just two days after insisting their events would continue despite widespread closures in the sports and entertainment world because of the spread of coronavirus

Live events had been scheduled for next Saturday, March 28 and April 11. White said Saturday he would find venues for each of the cards, but abandoned those plans on Monday.

There is still no word on a possible location for a scheduled April 18 pay-per-view event headlined by a lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov that had been slated for Brooklyn, New York.

The Nevada Athletic Commission on Saturday voted to revoke all licenses for combat sports events through March 25.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

