83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal ready for headlining role

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2019 - 3:47 pm
 

Welterweight star Jorge Masvidal will finally headline a UFC pay-per-view event for the first time in his 16-year professional career when he faces Nate Diaz for a mythological belt on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Masvidal is thrilled his time has finally come even if he’s fighting for the “Baddest Mother (expletive) on the Planet” belt the organization is creating for the occasion.

“I love it,” he said at a Thursday prime time news conference in Manhattan. “Me sitting up here means more zeroes in my bank account and more money for my family, so I’m ready for it. I’ve been doing this for a long time.

“I love to compete at the highest level possible. I love knowing the opponent in front of me is known for kicking ass because that’s what’s motivating to me and I’m more motivated than ever.

The title was invented by Diaz during a post-fight interview in August when he said it was the only belt he cared about because champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Colby Covington didn’t appear to be in any hurry to get back in the cage.

Diaz’s idea will become reality. UFC president Dana White said Thursday he would produce an actual belt for the occasion.

The fight, pitting two of the most popular fighters in the organization, figures to be more exciting than the news conference. Neither fighter was particularly eager to engage in any vitriolic exchanges and several questions bordered on the bizarre.

In fact, both were downright complimentary of each other. Masvidal cautioned a member of the media who asked what makes Diaz different from the last two opponents he has knocked out quickly to thrust himself into the public eye in a way the 34-year-old has never experienced.

“He’s a different caliber than the guys that you mention,” Masvidal said of Diaz. “I’ve seen him pull through some tough situations and win those decisions. I’ve got to do whatever it takes, man.”

While the winner will leave Madison Square Garden with a shiny new belt, they could also be next in line to fight either Usman or Covington should they wind up meeting in the cage.

Masvidal says his plan will be to fight the winner.

“What I am going to wait for is for those two sissies to clear it out of who is going to fight,” he said. “If God gives me the victory on Nov. 2, I want to take everybody’s head who’s attached to a belt.

“Somebody says they have a belt, I’m coming for it. And if it’s either one of those two sissies, then they are going to get it.”

Rodriguez ready for return

Featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez made a triumphant return from an 18-month layoff after his first UFC loss to record one of the most dramatic knockouts in UFC history just before the final bell against Chan Sung Jung last November.

Then Rodriguez missed the next 10 months.

He will step back in the cage Saturday when he fights veteran Jeremy Stephens in the main event of UFC Fight Night 159 in Mexico City.

Rodriguez said the delay was because of the injuries he suffered against Jung in a fight he took on short notice.

“I understand there is a life after fighting,” he said this week. “I wanted to take time off to heal, get better with my technique, train and just come back ready.”

He will have a chance to follow up the dramatic win over Jung when he takes on Stephens on a main card airing on ESPN-Plus at 5 p.m.

McGregor back in December?

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor made headlines this week when he simply tweeted, “Dublin, December 14th.”

White confirmed in an online chat with fans Thursday the Irish superstar would like to fight in his hometown on that date even though the UFC has a pay-per-view event scheduled in Las Vegas.

“I’m sure you saw his tweet,” White said. “Conor wants to fight Dec. 14 in Dublin, but we have a fight in Vegas. So if he doesn’t fight on that card, he’ll fight early next year.”

McGregor last fought Oct. 6, 2018, when he lost by submission to lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Trilogy on tap

White said the organization is planning a trilogy bout between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former champ Daniel Cormier.

Cormier took the belt from Miocic in in July 2018 only to have Miocic reclaim the title in August.

There was speculation Cormier may elect to retire, but White says a rubber match will be booked as soon as Miocic is fully recovered from the last fight

“Stipe is recovering from that fight,” White said. “He’s got some bumps and bangs from that fight, we are waiting for him to heal and we are going to do a trilogy,”

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Dana White signs four fighters to the UFC - Video
Four fighters were put under contract with the UFC following their performances at Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Contender Series fighters react to being signed to the UFC
After making history as the first batch of winners to all earn contracts following their performances at Dana White's Contender Series, the fighters react to making it to the UFC.
Dana White signs all five winners at Contender Series
For the first time in the three-season history of Dana White's Contender Series, every winning fighter earned a UFC contract. Maki Pitolo, Joe Solecki, Antonio Trocoli, Hunter Azure and Jonathan Pearce impressed the UFC brass and were awarded contracts by the UFC president.
Jones says he was confident he secured a win over Santos at UFC 239 - Video
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones continued his reign by taking a split decision victory over Thiago Santos at UFC 239. He discusses the close call and entertains the idea of a trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 recap: Jones and Nunes retain their titles - VIDEO
Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes both retained their titles at UFC 239. Jones took a decision over Thiago Santos in the main event and Nunes scored a first-round knockout of Holly Holm. Jorge Masvidal also made promotional history on July 6 by scoring a 5-second knockout over Ben Askren. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amanda Nunes on her win over Holly Holm at UFC 239 - Video
Amanda Nunes talks about continuing her reign as a two-division champion in the UFC after defeating Holly Holm with a head kick in the first round of their title bout at UFC 239. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239: Masvidal makes UFC history with 5-second knockout - Video
Jorge Masvidal discusses his history-making knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 and makes his case for a shot at the welterweight title next. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fighters at UFC 239 react to the 7.1 earthquake - Video
Fighters at UFC 239 talk about what they experienced when the 7.1 earthquake was felt in Las Vegas on Friday night. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 Ceremonial Weigh-in Staredowns - Video
All fighters competing at UFC 239 on July 6 at the T-Mobile Arena faced off against each other one last time before their bouts take place. In the main event, Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight belt on the line against Thiago Santos. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes will look to continue her reign as the women's bantamweight champion when she takes on Holly Holm.
UFC 239: Jon Jones says he wants to make a statement - VIDEO
Prior to UFC 239, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he's trying to challenge himself, set his own records to establish his legacy and explains how he's become comfortable with where he is in his career. He will put his title on the line in the main event against Thiago Santos. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 Official Weigh-in Results
All 24 fighters competing at UFC 239 on July 6 at the T-Mobile Arena made weight at the official weigh-in at the New York-New York hotel-casino on Friday. The main event features UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones putting his belt on the line against Thiago Santos. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 Preview: Jones vs. Santos
Prior to UFC 239, the Review-Journal's Adam Hill and Heidi Fang break down the main event between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos for the light heavyweight title, the co-main championship tilt between Holly Holm and reigning bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes, and preview a feature bout between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 media day: Masvidal says he has faced tougher competition than Askren
Ahead of facing rising UFC welterweight Ben Askren, promotional veteran Jorge Masvidal says he's faced tougher opponents in the past. Askren says don't be shocked by his approach to the fight at UFC 239 on July 6 at the T-Mobile Arena. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 open workouts: Jones thanks fans for support through his dark times
At UFC 239 open workouts, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones thanked fans for their support during his "controversial moments" and says he wants to be more active through 2020. His challenger Thiago Santos says he will "shock the world" on July 6 and be the new division champion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 239 open workouts: Holm wants to shock her naysayers
Holly Holm will look to reclaim the UFC women's bantamweight title when she faces two-division champion Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 239 at the T-Mobile Arena on July 6. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
White: I'm looking for different things on this show - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White spoke with media following the second episode of the third season of his show "Dana White's Contender Series". He explained why he signed the two fighters he did after their performances and discussed the heat he's taking for not signing Brendan Loughnane last week. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Weili Zhang poses during the ceremonial UFC 235 weigh-in event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ...
Weili Zhang seeks UFC belt, history
By / RJ

The 30-year-old could become the first Chinese fighter to win a UFC title when she faces Jessica Andrade for the women’s strawweight title on Saturday