UFC, WWE announce long-term commitment to Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

The UFC will continue to be an anchor tenant at T-Mobile Arena thanks to an extension announced Wednesday morning. WWE is also committing to the venue.

The UFC has extended its deal as an anchor tenant at T-Mobile Arena through 2030. It’s also bringing a corporate partner along for the duration of the agreement.

The extension, announced Wednesday morning, calls for four UFC events and two WWE shows per year at the venue.

UFC and WWE are both owned by TKO Group. The UFC was announced as an anchor tenant of T-Mobile Arena in 2017, a first-of-its kind deal outside of traditional professional sports franchises.

WWE has held several major events at the venue, but this agreement formalizes that relationship going forward.

“AEG and T-Mobile Arena have been tremendous partners over the past eight years, and we’re thrilled to expand this relationship across TKO to include both UFC and WWE events,” TKO EVP of Event Development and Operations Peter Dropick said in a release. “T-Mobile Arena has become a classic Las Vegas arena known for showcasing some of the biggest sports and entertainment events. We’re proud that UFC and WWE will continue to be featured among T-Mobile Arena’s top events through the end of the decade.”

While the UFC was founded and remains based in Las Vegas, WWE has more recently targeted the market as a major destination.

The leading professional wrestling brand hosted its most successful WrestleMania weekend in history in April and is bringing the experience back to Allegiant Stadium in 2026.

T-Mobile Arena hosted several of the ancillary events surrounding WrestleMania. It will do so again next year with both Smackdown and Raw taking place at the venue.

But the UFC has been a key player in T-Mobile Arena’s growth into one of the most profitable arenas in the world.

“T-Mobile Arena has been home to some of the most iconic UFC fights of the last decade,” UFC President and CEO Dana White said. “Five of our top 10 biggest gates have happened in that arena, and I look forward to breaking more records together.”

UFC events have accounted for 20 sold-out events, including a massively successful event headlined by Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov that did more than $17 million in ticket sales in 2018.

“T-Mobile Arena was built to host the biggest events in the world, and our partnership with TKO has helped us deliver on that promise,” AEG Chief Revenue Officer Todd Goldstein said. “This renewed commitment underscores the arena’s role as a global destination for premier sports and entertainment experiences. Together with MGM Resorts, we are proud to continue elevating Las Vegas as a hub for unforgettable live events.”

As part of the agreement, TKO will continue to be featured in T-Mobile Arena’s welcome signage as an anchor tenant and be granted scheduling priority around certain flagship dates. The group will also have dedicated retail space and activations on the venue’s concourse.

