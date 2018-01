UFC featherweight Brian Ortega talks about his rise in the division, gives his thoughts on UFC 222’s main event and explains why he’s in town for Super Bowl 52.

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega believes he is without question the division’s next title contender.

The California-based fighter plans to be in Las Vegas for UFC 222 when Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against Frankie Edgar. “T-City” also breaks down who he thinks has the advantage in the fight.

Ortega, 26, also explains why he’s attending Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota.

Check out the video above.

