UFC’s Calvillo: I’m on a whole other level

Since making her debut in the UFC this year, Cynthia Calvillo is 3-0 in the strawweight division. At a promotional event during UFC 217 fight week, Calvillo talked about her whirlwind year.

Fighting out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, Calif., Calvillo talks about her preparation for her next opponent, former 115-pound champion Carla Esparza. They will go toe-to-toe at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

