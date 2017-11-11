UFC’s Conor McGregor involved in postfight altercation with referee

Conor McGregor is facing criticism after he was involved in a brief altercation with an official following a Bellator MMA fight Friday in Dublin.

Conor McGregor lost to boxing champ Floyd Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena for the 10th-round TKO. (Tom Donoghue)

UFC star Conor McGregor had another run-in with MMA referee Marc Goddard on Friday.

This time, it got physical.

McGregor jumped over the cage after bolting from his front-row seat to celebrate teammate Charlie Ward’s first-round knockout of John Redmond on a Bellator MMA card Friday in Dublin.

McGregor appeared to become agitated after Goddard demanded he leave the cage because he was not a licensed cornerman and thus unauthorized to be there.

Goddard is the same referee who stopped a UFC fight last month involving another of McGregor’s teammates, Artem Lobov, and instructed McGregor to stop circling the outside of the cage to yell instructions.

In that case, McGregor quickly complied.

He wasn’t as gracious Friday when Goddard appeared to touch his chest while instructing him to leave.

An incensed McGregor shouted back at Goddard and appeared to push the referee as he went to check on Redmond.

McGregor was then escorted out of the cage and appeared to be headed toward the exit when he abruptly returned and started shouting toward the cage again. He then walked around the outside of the cage while waving to fans.

A video obtained by TMZ appears to show McGregor slapping Bellator employee Mike Johnson.

“We’re aware of the in-cage altercation involving Conor McGregor and a Bellator staff member,” Bellator spokesman Ryan Grab said in a statement. “Viacom and Bellator hold the safety and well-being of our staff in the highest regard, and we’re currently reviewing the situation.”

UFC officials have not commented on Friday’s incident.

The organization has taken swift action in the past, however.

Jason High was released from the organization after shoving a referee after a fight in 2014.

“That Jason High kid got up and pushed a referee — he’s cut,” White said at the time. “I’m going to cut him. You don’t ever, ever (expletive) touch a referee, ever. You’re done here. He’s been apologizing on Twitter, but he’s done.”

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since winning the lightweight title in November 2016.

