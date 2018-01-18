UFC’s Cynthia Calvillo flagged by USADA for potential violation

Cynthia Calvillo’s postfight sample collected after a Dec. 30 loss to Carla Esparza at T-Mobile Arena on the main card of UFC 219 revealed a level of marijuana metabolites above the allowable limit of 180 ng/mL.

UFC women’s strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo has been notified of a potential violation of the organization’s anti-doping policy, a statement from the organization confirmed.

The organization’s testing protocol is run by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which notified Calvillo and UFC officials of the potential adverse result on Wednesday.

Calvillo’s loss to Esparza was the first of her professional career.

USADA will handle the adjudication of the potential violation in conjunction with the Nevada Athletic Commission, which had jurisdiction over the fight.

