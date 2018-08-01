UFC’s Dana White hopeful McGregor will fight soon in Las Vegas

No deal is yet in place for Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon, but White is hopeful it will take place at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6.

Conor McGregor arrives at Toshiba Plaza outside of the T-Mobile Arena, ahead of his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

McGregor-Nurmagomedov may come to Las Vegas.

No deal is yet in place for Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon, but White is hopeful it will take place at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6.

“I hope so,” White said of booking the potential lightweight title fight for UFC 229. “We don’t have it done, but that’s what I want.”

The ball appears to be in McGregor’s court after he settled his legal issues in New York last week by entering a guilty plea to one misdemeanor charge that allowed him to avoid jail time and travel restrictions as a result of his attack on a bus in March.

“Khabib is down for whatever,” White said of the lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who he met with in Calgary, Alberta, this weekend.

“Conor is Conor. He’s a massive superstar. It’s obviously good to have him back, and it’s good to be talking about actual fights finally.”

There have been some rumors about the fight taking place at Madison Square Garden in November, but White said it may be difficult to book McGregor on a card in New York.

