UFC’s Dana White on blocking Cris Cyborg on Instagram — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 9:50 pm
 

UFC president Dana White and UFC women’s featherweight Cris “Cyborg” Justino haven’t always seen eye-to-eye in the past. Cyborg said she was upset that White had blocked her on Instagram during a scrum at UFC 213.

During the event’s post-fight news conference, White attempts to see if he blocked Cyborg.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 

MMA UFC
