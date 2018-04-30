MMA UFC

UFC’s Israel Adesanya to headline July event at The Palms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2018 - 11:06 am
 

Breakout middleweight star Israel Adesanya will get his first UFC headlining spot in Las Vegas.

The kickboxing sensation will face Brad Tavares in a five-round main event on “The Ultimate Fighter” finale card at the Palms on July 6, sources close to the organization confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Adesanya is 13-0 as a pro and has won both fights since joining the UFC in February. He is coming off a split-decision win over Marvin Vettori in Glendale, Arizona, in April.

Tavares, a longtime Las Vegan, won his fourth consecutive fight with a knockout of Krzysztof Jotko on the same card.

The event also will include the Season 27 title bout, with the contestants to b determined throughout the episodes currently airing Wednesday nights on Fox Sports 1.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: Frank Mir interview
Adam Hill talks to Bellator MMA heavyweight Frank Mir about his upcoming fight.
Covering The Cage: Rose Namajunas Retains Title
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over Rose Namajunas retaining the Women's strawweight title.
Covering The Cage: Changes To UFC 223 Fight Card
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over changes to the UFC 223 fight card including Khabib Nurmagomedov's new opponent.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Posted $50,000 Bail
Covering The Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over Conor McGregor in facing three misdemeanor chargers and posting $50,000 bail.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Court Appearance
Covering the Cage host Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the recent developments of Conor McGregor.
Covering The Cage Facebook Live - March 29,2018
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk UFC 223 live via. SKYPE with Ufc Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson on his main event clash with number 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Covering the Cage: UFC 222 recap
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC 222
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the main card fights including Cris Cyborg keeping her title, Bryan Ortega's win over Frankie Edgar and Sean O'Malley fighting through an injury.
UFC 222: Fight Preview
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang provide a preview for UFC 222 as well as their predictions.
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the top fights to watch for at UFC 222 including Cris Cyborg and Brian Ortega.
Covering The Cage: Live Interview With Elias Theodorou
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang talks with Elias Theodorou to preview UFC on Fox and becoming a ring boy.
Covering the Cage: Roy Nelson interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about the world of MMA as well as interview heavyweight Roy Nelson.
Covering the Cage: Feb. 6 Facebook Live
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC Fight Night 125 as well as preview UFC 221 and UFC 222.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like