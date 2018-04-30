UFC’s Israel Adesanya to headline July event at The Palms

Breakout middleweight star Israel Adesanya will get his first UFC headlining spot in Las Vegas.
The kickboxing sensation will face Brad Tavares in a five-round main event on “The Ultimate Fighter” finale card at the Palms on July 6, sources close to the organization confirmed to the Review-Journal.
Adesanya is 13-0 as a pro and has won both fights since joining the UFC in February. He is coming off a split-decision win over Marvin Vettori in Glendale, Arizona, in April.
Tavares, a longtime Las Vegan, won his fourth consecutive fight with a knockout of Krzysztof Jotko on the same card.
The event also will include the Season 27 title bout, with the contestants to b determined throughout the episodes currently airing Wednesday nights on Fox Sports 1.