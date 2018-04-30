UFC’s Israel Adesanya to headline July event at The Palms

Breakout middleweight star Israel Adesanya will get his first UFC headlining spot in Las Vegas.

A UFC octagon prior to UFC Fight Night 90 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, July 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The kickboxing sensation will face Brad Tavares in a five-round main event on “The Ultimate Fighter” finale card at the Palms on July 6, sources close to the organization confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Adesanya is 13-0 as a pro and has won both fights since joining the UFC in February. He is coming off a split-decision win over Marvin Vettori in Glendale, Arizona, in April.

Tavares, a longtime Las Vegan, won his fourth consecutive fight with a knockout of Krzysztof Jotko on the same card.

The event also will include the Season 27 title bout, with the contestants to b determined throughout the episodes currently airing Wednesday nights on Fox Sports 1.