UFC’s Joseph Benavidez on new contract, future of flyweight division — VIDEO

UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez, who is booked to fight Dustin Ortiz at UFC Fight Night 143 on ESPN+, discusses his role as an alternate for the title fight between T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo, his new 4-fight contract and the future of the 125-pound division.

After taking home a win over Alex Perez at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale, UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez made impassioned remarks in his post-fight interview for the UFC to keep the 125-pound division.

Though reports surfaced that the promotion was going to dissolve the weight class last November, Benavidez said at a media day at the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday that he has signed a new 4-fight contract to remain competing, likely in the flyweight division.

Benavidez, who resides in Las Vegas, will fight Dustin Ortiz on ESPN Plus on Jan. 19. The fight card will be headlined by a flyweight title fight between the UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. Benavidez also talks about being tabbed as an alternate for that bout.