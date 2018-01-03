UFC’s Michelle Waterson reflects on emotional 2017 inside, outside of cage

UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson spoke to media at UFC 219 about suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in her career and explained what those setbacks have taught her.

Waterson reflects on her emotional 2017 inside and outside of the cage (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson spoke to media at UFC 219 about suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in her career and explained what those setbacks have taught her. She also revealed some personal struggles she’s been through in the past year.

The former Invicta FC atomweight champion also talked about the addition of more women’s divisions in the UFC and what she’d do if they added the women’s 105-pound weight class.

Check out the video above.

