UFC’s Moreno recounts USADA ordeal, readies for Borg — VIDEO

UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno will return to the octagon on Apr. 7 to face Ray Borg at UFC 223. Moreno has been out of action since suffering his first career loss to Sergio Pettis last August.

On Apr. 7 at UFC 223, Brandon Moreno will return to compete for the first time since suffering the first loss of his career. The flyweight explained to media at the UFC headquarters on Monday how dropping a decision to Sergio Pettis last August in his native Mexico affected him.

The day after that fight, Moreno failed an in-competition USADA test which showed he was positive for trace amounts of clenbuterol. Though he was cleared of being at fault and did not serve a suspension, he recalled what it was like to go through the ordeal.

Moreno also spoke about what he anticipates when he collides with former title challenger Ray Borg in Brooklyn, New York.

UFC 223 will emanate from Barclays Center on Apr. 7 and will feature a lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

