UFC’s Nate Diaz gets reduced penalty for water bottle-throwing incident

UFC star Nate Diaz will be getting a check from the Nevada Athletic Commission.

During a Wednesday morning meeting at Grant Sawyer Building, the NAC voted unanimously to a reduced sanction against Diaz for his role in a news conference fracas at the MGM Grand in August.

Diaz had been fined $50,000 and ordered to do 50 hours of community service by the commission after a December hearing.

An agreement negotiated between Diaz and the commission before Wednesday called for the penalty to be reduced to $15,000 and 15 hours of community service.

Diaz had already paid the fine and will now be getting a refund of the difference.

The disciplinary action stemmed from an altercation following a news conference to promote a his rematch against Conor McGregor. Diaz and his entourage abruptly left the event, which prompted both groups to hurl water bottles and cans of energy drinks at each other in the presence of fans.





McGregor was originally ordered to pay a $75,000 fine, perform 50 hours of community service and spend at least an additional $75,000 producing an anti-bullying video.

The NAC amended that penalty to $25,000 and 25 hours of community service during a meeting last month after McGregor publicly bashed the decision and flew to Las Vegas to meet with NAC chairman Anthony Marnell III and executive director Bob Bennett.

At the time, they said they would also take a second look at the sanction against Diaz.

Commissioners unanimously voted to rehear the Diaz case on Wednesday morning and then quickly moved on to approving the settlement agreement.

Diaz was believed to be on the phone, but did not respond when asked a question during the proceeding. An attorney for the enigmatic fighter said his client was in Hawaii and may have set the phone down because it was just after 6 a.m. where he is vacationing.

“He is fine with the agreement,” his attorney said.

Diaz has not competed since losing the rematch to McGregor in August.

